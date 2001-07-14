Australian technology company FirstWave Cloud Technology ( ASX:FCT, Financial) is pleased to announce it recently secured an extension to its role providing software to monitor NASA’s program to land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon – and eventually the first human on Mars.

FirstWave’s recently acquired Opmantek business initially signed an agreement for its software to be used in the Artemis missions last year.

Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration and will help NASA establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars.

FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said the company was proud to be part of the team delivering humans back to the Moon for the first time in 50 years.

“It will be a historic moment to see the first woman and the first person of color put their footprints alongside Neil Armstrong and the other early moon explorers,” he said. “It is a massive, complex operation, and we are very proud to be providing our software to support it.”

While the exact nature of how NASA is using FirstWave’s software is secret, it was selected to handle events in real-time in a mission-critical setting. One of the key features of FirstWave’s solution is the software’s automated resolution of events which can be applied in any environment.

The primary software modules being utilized by NASA include:

NMIS - The backbone of a network management system and core for FirstWave’s network management, monitoring and auditing software modules.

opEvents - Processing the diagnostics of events and leverage intelligent automation to remediate issues.

opHA - High availability, automated redundancy, with primary-poller functions and geographic distribution of the management system to enable optimal functionality.

The initial contract with NASA was signed by technology group Opmantek Ltd in July 2021. FirstWave acquired Opmantek in January this year.

Opmantek is a leading provider of enterprise-grade network management, automation and IT audit software, with 150,000 organizations using their software across 178 countries and enterprise clients, including Microsoft, Telmex, Claro, NextLink and NASA.

Integrating FirstWave’s CyberCisionTM platform with Opmantek’s flagship Network Management Information System (NMIS) and Open-AudIT product enables FirstWave to provide a comprehensive end-to-end solution for network discovery, management and cybersecurity for its partners globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005044/en/