CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced that it won the 2022+SC+Award+for+Best+Identity+Management+Solution.

The SC Awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations and people driving innovation and success in information security.

According to the program, “As a core pillar of zero trust, identity security protects all types of identities across the enterprise, human or machine, to detect and prevent breaches.” Products in the Best Identity Management Solution category, part of the Trust Awards, “address the identity management life cycle in an enterprise environment, including password management, user provisioning and enterprise-access management.”

Built for the dynamic enterprise, the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform enables secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the Platform addresses the broadest range of Identity Security requirements, all from a single admin portal with unified audit and continuous threat detection and response.

“This awards program recognizes the critical importance of Identity Security in reducing cybersecurity risk with a Zero Trust approach,” said Simon Mouyal, chief marketing officer, CyberArk. “As the Identity Security leader, this honor reflects CyberArk’s customer-centric approach and commitment to driving innovation with dedicated R&D teams and product leaders relentlessly focused on where organizations need protection most – across the expanding attack surface of human and machine identities.”

This award comes on the heels of other 2022 accolades such as being named a winner for SC Media Awards Europe in the Best+Privileged+Access+Management category, as well as a winner for both Best+Identity+and+Access+Management+Solution and Best+North+America+Cybersecurity+Company for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. CyberArk was also awarded by Cyber+Defense+Magazine+InfoSec+Awards in the Cutting Edge - Identity Security category.

Continuing to drive innovation across its Identity Security platform, CyberArk recently announced several+new+offerings including CyberArk+Identity+Flows, CyberArk+Secrets+Hub, CyberArk+Secure+Cloud+Access and Identity+Security+Intelligence, one of the platform’s foundational shared services.

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Trust Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of cybersecurity leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, education and others.

“The last year brought distinct challenges for the customer community, who are still struggling to manage the impact of the pandemic while transitioning to a new security standard,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Trust Awards answered the call by delivering technology that could help manage the evolving threat landscape.”

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedInor Facebook.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click+here+to+learn+more.

Copyright © 2022 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005186/en/