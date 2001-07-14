The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its Wednesdays+with+Woodward%26reg%3B fall 2022 schedule. The webinar series, which launched in 2020, is hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

“We have a jampacked lineup this season, which will cover a range of topics, from mental health in the workplace to the state of the economy, and what it means for insurance agents and brokers and the broader business community,” said Woodward. “Thought leaders from across sectors will join to share their latest insights to help us all more effectively navigate an ever-changing world.”

All events are free and open to the public; participants can register on the Travelers+Institute+website. Upcoming webinars include:

Sept. 7: “Bridging the Civics Gap: Making the Business Case for Civic Engagement” – iCivics Executive Director Louise Dubé and Travelers Group General Counsel and Head of Civic Engagement Janice Brunner will discuss the business case and a blueprint for encouraging employees to get more involved in civic matters within the community.

Sept. 14: “Meet Gen Z: Your Next Customer and Colleague” – Jacqui Heidelberger, Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Market Research at Travelers, will share insights into the events that are shaping Generation Z, as well as discuss strategies to help businesses appeal to, and recruit from, this demographic.

Sept. 21: “Mental Well-being in the Workplace” – Dr. Les Kertay, Clinical Psychologist and Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health at Axiom Medical, will join Travelers executives Rich Ives, Vice President of Business Insurance Claim, and Dr. Marcos Iglesias, Vice President and Chief Medical Director, to examine mental well-being in the workplace and how businesses can help employees build the skills to manage through challenging times.

Sept. 28: “Woodward on Washington: Economic, Public Policy & Political Outlook” – Woodward will share her annual economic, public policy and political outlook, including the most pressing challenges facing Congress and the Biden administration today. She will also speak to the upcoming midterm elections and their implications for insurance, tax policy and the economy.

Oct. 12: “What’s Required? Understanding the New Cybersecurity Laws Impacting U.S. Critical Infrastructure” –Matthew Eggers, Vice President of Cybersecurity Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Ken Morrison, Director of Cyber Risk Control at Travelers, will discuss new reporting requirements included in recent cybersecurity federal legislation and the strategies that businesses can employ to better manage cyber risks.

Oct. 19: “A Conversation with Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis” – Kashkari will share his perspective on U.S. monetary policy, the state of the economy and his role in overseeing one of the country’s 12 Federal Reserve Banks.

Oct. 26: “Under Pressure: Real Estate Market Update with the National Association of Realtors’® Chief Economist Lawrence Yun” – Yun will discuss the current state of the residential and commercial real estate markets, and share expert insights into what the latest trends and forecasts may mean for buyers, sellers, renters, investors and the insurance industry.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

