Discover announced its new Advanced Analytics Resource Center (AARC) today and welcomed its first cohort of 75 employees at its downtown Chicago Office called the 606. The launch of the [email protected] advances Discover’s investment in technology and analytics as well as its commitment to bringing jobs to Chicago. Discover aims to increase access and opportunity for diverse talent to enter the technology and analytics fields through broader outreach to universities, student exploration programs, and partnerships with community and professional organizations.

The [email protected] is the latest investment in advancing data and analytics careers at Discover. The program is designed to accelerate learning and career development, providing each employee the opportunity to rotate through a variety of projects and gain exposure to different areas of the business. During the program, employees will begin to specialize in a chosen area and eventually be transferred to a permanent role in that department.

“Our data and analytics teams are always looking for outstanding technical talent with diverse backgrounds to join Discover,” said Keith Toney, executive vice president and chief data and analytics officer at Discover. “We want early-in-career employees who are just joining the workforce to gain experience in different areas, find what they are most passionate about and grow their capabilities and careers at Discover.”

The company plans to grow the program with an additional cohort of 75-100 employees in 2023 with an opportunity to hire more based on the program’s success. The launch of the [email protected] follows Discover’s recent grand opening of its customer care center in Chatham where more than 1,000 employees will work by 2024 and which currently houses a tech hub for employees wishing to advance their career in business technology.

For the 150 employees who will participate in the [email protected] cohorts over the next year, all are required to live in the Chicagoland area and have a hybrid work schedule, working both at the 606 and from home. [email protected] both builds on Discover's commitment of bringing jobs to Chicago and adds to the growing list of tech jobs coming to the area, reinforcing Chicago’s growing reputation as a top draw for emerging tech talent.

"Chicago continues to attract and retain talent across industries thanks to our many amenities that help both residents and businesses thrive," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "This is especially true for our city's tech industry, demonstrated by these new employees relocating to our city to join Discover in their downtown office. I'm grateful for Discover's continued commitment to Chicago and happily welcome their newest employees to our great city."

“We knew that a comprehensive development program for data and analytics newcomers would be well received and can set them up for a successful career,” said Simon Kho, director of emerging talent programs, human resources at Discover. “Recruiting top data analysts and technologists is especially competitive these days, and we feel that Discover’s [email protected] program and the opportunity to work in a city that is nurturing emerging tech and analytics talent will differentiate Discover among other employers.”

