Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, filed a revised preliminary proxy statement (the “Preliminary Proxy”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the upcoming special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). The disclosures included in the Preliminary Proxy provide important information about the Special Meeting, and correct the record with respect to a number of inaccurate and misleading statements put forth by FF Global Partners LLC (“FF Global”), Pacific Technology Holding LLC, and FF Top Holding LLC (“FF Top”) (collectively, the “FFGP Entities”) in its recent preliminary proxy statement filing. The date for a Special Meeting has not yet been set.

View Faraday Future’s full Preliminary Proxy here: FF+Preliminary+Proxy

The FFGP Entities misrepresent many facts throughout their proxy statement, including by mischaracterizing FF Top’s rights under the shareholder agreement with Faraday Future (the “Shareholder Agreement”). The FFGP Entities’ misrepresentations include, but are in no way limited to, the following and are more fully described in Faraday Future’s letter to the FFGP Entities, which can be viewed here.

FFGP Entities Statement- The Special Committee (“Special Committee”) of the board of directors of Faraday Future (the “Board”) was created in response to the J Capital Short Seller Report issued on October 7, 2021.

Fact- The Special Committee was formed by unanimous vote of the independent directors of the Board, on October 3, 2021, four days before the J Capital report was issued. It was formed to address concerns with representations made by certain persons, including representatives of FF Global, to prospective investors about Mr. Yueting (“YT”) Jia’s role at the Company. Allegations made in the J Capital report were later added to the investigation’s scope.

FFGP Entities Statement- FFGP Entities facilitated the Special Committee investigation.

Fact- FF Global encouraged employees not to talk to counsel for the Special Committee, failed to produce documents when and in the manner requested, and provided many general and unhelpful responses to questions.

FFGP Entities Statement- FF Global claims that Mr. Brian K. Krolicki requested $700,000 in exchange for his resignation.

Fact- Mr. Matthias Aydt, an employee of Faraday Future and a non-independent Board member, and at that time also member of FF Global’s Executive Committee, has admitted to relaying to Mr. Krolicki that FF Global would pay Mr. Krolicki up to $700,000, offset by the amount of any severance payments made by the Company, if Mr. Krolicki resigned from the Board.

FFGP Entities Statement- The Special Committee investigation lacks transparency and independence at a substantial cost and slow pace. Further, the Special Committee is responsible for the Company’s current financial condition.

Fact- The Special Committee overseeing the investigation was composed of independent Board members. The investigation, which entailed conducting 42 interviews and reviewing over 600,000 documents, was concluded in less than four months, notwithstanding a lack of cooperation from certain Faraday Future employees and other individuals affiliated with FF Global. The Special Committee presented detailed findings and recommended discipline and other remedial action to the full Board. The full Board then ratified the Special Committee’s actions and adopted the recommended discipline and remedial actions.

FFGP Entities Statement- FF Top mischaracterizes its rights under the Shareholder Agreement, which FF Top has breached by filing its proxy statement. FF Top claims, repeatedly, that it “has the right to remove its FF Top Designees at any time, for any reason or no reason.”

Fact- FF Top has breached the Shareholder Agreement in two respects by soliciting Company stockholders to vote in favor of the removal of Mr. Krolicki. First, FF Top breached its agreement not to remove its designees through the second annual stockholder meeting of the Company. In the Shareholder Agreement, FF Top committed that Mr. Krolicki would be one of FF Top’s Designees through the Company’s second annual stockholder meeting and would not be subject to removal during that period. Second, FF Top committed to take “all Necessary Action” to cause Mr. Krolicki and others who have been members of the Board since July 2021, to be elected to the Board at the Company’s forthcoming first annual stockholder meeting in 2022.

FF Top must comply with its contractual obligations to the Company under the Shareholder Agreement.

Given FF Top’s misconduct, the Company and its Board are considering all available remedies. The Company has reserved its rights, including its rights to enjoin FF Top from continuing to violate the Shareholder Agreement and to pursue damages caused by any and all FF Top breaches of the Shareholder Agreement and misrepresentations to stockholders.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a resolution calling for the Special Meeting by a vote of 5 in favor, 3 against, and 1 abstaining. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAKES NO RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSAL TO REMOVE BRIAN K. KROLICKI AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.

The Company’s management and Board continue to work diligently to achieve the primary goal of delivering the Company’s flagship product, the FF 91, to the market.

The flagship FF 91 will be the first high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV and will reset customer expectations for both driver and passenger experience. The FF 91 Futurist is planned to launch in Q4 2022.

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

