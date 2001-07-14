Fubo Sports Network,the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform,has unveiled its fall 2022 schedule, including two new original series and two returning favorites featuring iconic athletes R.J. Hampton, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Orlando Scandrick, Gilbert Arenas and Terrell Owens.

Continuing its mission to bring the voice of the athlete to fans, Fubo Sports Network has greenlit Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick, a football-focused talk show hosted by former Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh and 12-year NFL vet Orlando Scandrick. The new series will kick off with a 2022-23 NFL season preview episode on September 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT followed by the official series premiere on September 12 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. For the first time ever, Fubo Sports Network will stream episodes live on its YouTube channel every Monday, prior to airing them on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel each Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Just in time for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season this October, Fubo Sports Network will premiere the anticipated new series from Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton. Starting October 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton will give fans an inside look at what it’s like to be a pro baller. Guests will include teammates Cole Anthony and number one overall pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero, plus former NBA champion turned successful sports agent Mike Miller.

Fubo Sports Network’s all-star fall lineup also includes new seasons of popular returning original shows Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch hosted by Terrell Owens and Matthew Hachette and No Chill with Gilbert Arenas hosted by Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson.

“Our roster of Fubo Sports Network originals continues to grow as we bring the voice of the athlete to audiences wherever they consume content,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming, FuboTV. “As the line blurs between athletes in the game and behind the mic, we’re building a space for sports stars turned content creators to share their first-hand experiences and insights with our audience of enthusiastic fans. I am grateful to have R.J., Housh and Orlando join us.”

Fubo Sports Network’s viewership has increased 140% year-over-year (July 2021 through June 2022). As it expands its reach to even more platforms, it has generated more than 6.4 million hours viewed on YouTube, plus millions of podcast downloads and impressions across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter.

Fans can stream all four series on Fubo Sports Network for free on the network’s YouTube channel as well as on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.

Descriptions of New and Returning Shows:

Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick will premiere as a sneak peek 2022-23 NFL season preview show on September 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT followed by the official series premiere on September 12 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. The show streams live on YouTube every Monday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT and then on Fubo Sports Network every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh and 12-year NFL veteran Orlando Scandrick pull back the curtain and take us inside the huddle to showcase deep conversations with some of the top talent in the game and give unvarnished reactions to stories around the league.

The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hamptonpremieres on October 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams monthly throughout the NBA season. This brand new TV show and podcast will dive into what life is really like for professional basketball players behind the scenes. Host R.J. Hampton goes on the record with current and former players to allow fans to learn about real life: team prank wars, wild DMs, dating as a celebrity and much MUCH more.

Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch season two premieres September 8 and streams every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Each week, Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette bring on a variety of guests from across sports and entertainment to talk football and more.

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas season three premieres in October. Three time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas talks basketball and life around it with athletes, celebrities and more, joined by co-host, writer/producer/basketball analyst/social media king Josiah Johnson.

In addition to these four original series fans can find live soccer, MMA and other sports, along with documentaries and more on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel with even more fresh content on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, Fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming featuring athletes including Gilbert Arenas, Orlando Scandrick, R.J. Hampton, Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Stadium, USA TODAY, Flex Fight, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others.

Stream for free on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. To watch even more original programming, follow Fubo Sports Network on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

