Healthcare today is a different game. And Hackensack+Meridian+Health+%28HMH%29 is changing it. Using digital+workspace+solutions from Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), the largest integrated delivery network and hospital system in New Jersey has built a modern platform from which employees at the 17 hospitals and 500 patient centers it operates across the state can seamlessly deliver the superior care its patients expect from wherever they happen to be.

“Today we work on a hybrid model, and clinicians need tools that empower them to serve patients from any location,” said Mark Eimer, SVP, Associate CIO and CTO, Information Technology Services, Hackensack Meridian Health.

In 2008, HMH set down the path of providing them when it implemented Citrix alongside Epic to serve up simple, reliable access to the systems and information needed to administer care.

“As a technology team, our goal is to provide a platform from which our employees can do things better, faster, smarter, and more economically – yet in a secure consistent way,” Eimer said.

And Citrix delivered. When the pandemic hit in 2020, HMH was forced to find innovative ways to ensure its more than 36,000 employees could continue to provide services in a seamless and transparent way. And again, it turned to Citrix.

Using Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B delivered on Google Chromebooks, HMH was able to provide remote access to the work resources employees needed to engage and be productive, while dynamically applying security policies based on their behavior and environment so they could work from anywhere with the confidence that their applications, information and devices were safe.

“With Citrix, we've been able to achieve our goal in enabling hybrid work models with one solution and accommodate three groups: fully remote employees, those who prefer hybrid work, and staff members who work on-site,” Eimer said.

To date, 31,000 staff members have been migrated to digital workspace technology. And HMH is seeing results.

“We’ve seen 10 percent faster login times, allowing our employees to speed the delivery of care,” Eimer said.

And Eimer and team are working to take things to the next level.

“We know that not all healthcare applications work well in the cloud,” Eimer said. “But there is value in moving many of them,” Eimer said.

HMH is on the path to doing so using Citrix+Cloud+Services%26trade%3B and Citrix+DaaS%26trade%3B%2C which Eimer says will provide the organization with better security and more flexibility in how its deliver apps to clinicians.

“Citrix gives HMH – and for that matter, organizations in the healthcare industry in general - a major competitive edge in efficiently and effectively delivering patient care, as it is the glue in making a secure, collaborative, consistent platform that allows us to deliver patient care seamlessly, not only today, but in the future,” he said.

HMH is among hundreds of healthcare organizations around the world using Citrix as a platform to enable secure remote work and transform patient care. Click here to learn more about the organization’s implementation and the success it is having.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Hackensack Meridian Health is the largest integrated delivery network and hospital system in New Jersey. It is comprised of 17 hospitals, 36,000 employees, and more than 500 patient centers or locations across New Jersey. The health system includes four academic medical centers, a school of medicine, and a research institute.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

