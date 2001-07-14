Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been recognized as a 2022+Best+Place+to+Work in Maine. Tyler was included as one of 21 companies in the “Large Employer Category,” which includes companies with more than 250 U.S. employees. This marks the 15th time that Tyler has been included on the list.

“We’re proud of Tyler’s Maine roots and how we’ve been able to continue growing our team while maintaining our special culture here,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “We’re honored to be recognized by our team members as a best place to work and grow a purposeful career supporting the public sector through technology.”

This year, 100 companies met the criteria of a best place to work. Tyler joins leading Maine employers representing industries including finance, technology, healthcare, real estate, and retail. Tyler has more than 1,250 employees in Maine across its offices in Augusta, Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company’s ERP Division is based.

Companies from across Maine entered the two-part process to determine the best places to work list. The first part consisted of a third-party evaluation of each company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

The Best Places to Work in Maine awards program was created in 2006 and is compiled by the Maine State Council of the Society of Human Resource Management. Its goal is to encourage excellence in employers and recognize those that have consistently fostered outstanding workplaces.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

