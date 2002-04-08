Kennett Square, PA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008, today announced its MicroBuddiesTM NFT strategy game has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. By integrating Chainlink, the industry-leading decentralized Oracle network, the Company now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help determine the traits of MicroBuddies NFTs during the reproduction process. This relationship will prove to be invaluable as the Company prepares to launch its highly anticipated Water Bear PFP project in the coming weeks.

MicroBuddies is a blockchain game on the Polygon Network that combines Ethereum ERC721 NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), non-standard ERC20 tokens (GOO™), and strategic gameplay to replicate and create unique and collectible NFTs in a virtual laboratory.

Each replication spawns a next-generation MicroBuddy with unique characteristics and enhanced GOO production. You can use GOO to multiply and evolve your MicroBuddies into rare and tradable NFTs. Unique and rare MicroBuddies are more desirable because they produce more GOO and contain uncommon features. Be careful; everything may not be exactly what it seems!

In order to help randomly generate traits for our in-game NFTs, Good Gaming needs access to a secure random number generator (RNG) that any user could independently audit. However, RNG solutions for smart contracts require several security considerations to prevent manipulations and ensure system integrity. For instance, RNG solutions derived from blockchain data, such as block hashes, can be exploited by miners/validators. In contrast, off-chain RNG solutions derived from off-chain APIs are opaque and don't provide users with definitive proof of the integrity of the process.

After reviewing various solutions, Good Gaming selected Chainlink VRF because it's based on cutting-edge academic research, supported by a time-tested oracle network, and secured through the generation and on-chain verification of cryptographic proofs that prove the integrity of each random number supplied to smart contracts.

Chainlink VRF works by combining block data that is still unknown when the request is made with the oracle node's pre-committed private key to generate both a random number and a cryptographic proof. The MicroBuddies smart contract will only accept the random number input if it has valid cryptographic proof. The cryptographic proof can only be generated if the VRF process is tamper-proof. This process provides MicroBuddies users with automated and verifiable assurances directly on-chain that the trait generation process is provably fair and was not tampered with by the oracle, outside entities, or the MicroBuddies team.

The Company plans to expand this integration of the industry-leading RNG solution to other features of the MicroBuddies digital collectibles game in the future.

David B. Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming, stated, "Chainlink VRF provides us with a secure, reliable, and verifiable way to help randomly assign traits to MicroBuddies NFTs. We want our players to feel confident that the process is fair and transparent, and Chainlink VRF helps us provide them with this assurance." He also said, "This relationship will pave the way for future more aggressive gameplay development as we continue to focus on building our MicroBuddies community in the metaverse."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

