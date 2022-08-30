LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that RetroCrush, a digital channel devoted to classic anime, launched today on Philo, the lifestyle and entertainment-focused TV streaming service, and will be included as part of the base package for Philo subscribers. The new agreement marks Cinedigm's first distribution deal with the innovative virtual MVPD. Offering a wide range of classic anime TV and movies, the RetroCrush line-up includes more than 100 series and 40 feature films, and is also available via video-on-demand (VOD) apps on Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Smart TVs, and on desktop at www.retrocrush.tv.

Remarked Cinedigm NetworksEVP & General Manager David Chu, "When we launched RetroCrush nearly two years ago it quickly garnered strong consumer interest and has since become a powerhouse in the classic anime category." He added, "Cinedigm is pleased to become part of Philo's lineup and to offer tons of anime content to its existing subscriber base while also attracting new viewers."

"We're thrilled to expand Philo's lineup to include anime content from RetroCrush's extensive catalog," said Philo's Director of Content Acquisition Jane Marks. "We frequently survey our customers about what kind of content they would like to see added to our platform, and we consistently see anime as a top user request. After a lot of time and research, we're excited to bring RetroCrush on as our first entry into the category."

Upcoming RetroCrush programming highlights include:

STREET FIGHTER II: THE ANIMATED MOVIE - M. Bison, leader of the international crime syndicate Shadowlaw, is recruiting the world's greatest fighters. Bison targets Japanese fighting master Ryu, who possesses gravity-defying fighting abilities in this 1990s anime classic based on the popular video game series.

CITY HUNTER - "City Hunter" is a notorious contractor group with the call sign "XYZ." No matter the job, they will take it, cleaning up the scum on the streets of Tokyo. The key member of City Hunter is Ryou Saeba; armed with his trusty Colt Python and pinpoint accuracy, he works alongside willful tomboy Kaori Makimura.

PROJECT A-KO - Superhuman high schooler, A-ko, must set aside her rivalry with her genius classmate, B-ko, to save earth from evil alien invaders.

About PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo currently offers 60+ channels for $20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends - right from within the platform. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, philo.com.

About RetroCrush

RetroCrush is a streaming service dedicated to the Golden Age of anime. It is available at www.retrocrush.tv, and as a VOD app on Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets, connected TV (CTV) devices from Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV Google TV, Roku, and smart TV's including LG and VIZIO. Additionally, Retrocrush is available on LG Smart TVs, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Redbox, Vizio SmartCast, and Plex as a free streaming linear channel, and on Pluto TV as a VOD playlist. Follow RetroCrush at YouTube.com/retrocrush and on social media at Facebook.com/retrocrush.tv, Instagram.com/retrocrush.tv, Twitter.com/retrocrush_tv and on Discord.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company Website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

