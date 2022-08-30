RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today its inclusion to the 2022 North Carolina Mid-Market Fast 40 List. The annual list ranks N.C. based mid-size companies based on revenue and employment growth. Issuer Direct earned the 33rd spot on the list.

Citing how important the expansion of the economy in N.C. is, Business North Carolina selects companies that demonstrate "their entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business strategies, and skyrocketing revenue growth."

"It is very exciting to make the Mid-Market Fast 40 List," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Issuer Direct. "Within the past couple of years, we have worked extremely hard to develop healthy and sustainable strategies surrounding not only our financial growth, but also in how we communicate with our various audiences, including our recruiting efforts. What we are most proud of is the quality of employees we have hired, all of whom have fantastic experience in the business world. We are at our best because of our people, and the innovative ideas they have brought to the table. We are honored to have been recognized for our efforts and look forward to improving even further in 2023 and beyond."

Business North Carolina Magazine and its sponsors recognized companies who made the list at a recent reception and awards presentation. The full list, coverage of a round table with select winners, and company profiles will be published in a supplement to the November issue of Business North Carolina Magazine.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

[email protected]

James Carbonara

1+ (646)-755-7412

[email protected]

