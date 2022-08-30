LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCMarkets:ONEI). Today, OneMeta AI announced its partnership with OilLife to distribute and use Verbum (www.verbum.ai). "Companies today are realizing the need and the opportunity to become global; our mission is to help those companies achieve their potential," says Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI.

OilLife's goal is to serve as the best resource for essential oil education while encouraging the further growth of the overall oil industry. For 2021, the essential oil market share was 20.28 Billion USD, with an expected compound growth annual rate of 7.4%

Jason Plant, owner, and CEO of OilLife, says, "We are thrilled to partner with OneMeta AI. At OilLife, we provide the best resources for essential oil education while encouraging further growth of the industry; by partnering with OneMeta to distribute Verbum, we are fulfilling our goal", Jason continued "my team, and I knew the value of the Verbum platform immediately, being able to understand in real-time any language without an interpreter is a game-changer for our direct-sales industry."

Mr. Leal states, "we are working strategically with industry leaders in the business training and trade sectors. As a result, we are seeing a great demand for our services and prioritizing our sales for these endeavors. I am excited as more companies continue to contract our services."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI solves problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714037/OneMeta-AI-announces-a-Contract-With-OILLIFE-for-the-Use-and-Distribution-of-Verbum



