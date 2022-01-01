MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers.

“We are on a mission to help global telecoms transform and build networks of the future in the face of rapidly changing business and consumer demands,” said Aydin Pirinccioglu, chief technology officer from Odine. “Providing best-in-market managed services to our global customers demands agility, resilience, and enhanced levels of service. We selected Radware as a security partner because its state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions fit these requirements while keeping our customers protected globally.”

Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application Threat Analysis, telecom was the second most attacked industry in the first quarter of 2022, bearing more than 25% of the DDoS attacks.

Faced with defending their systems against DDoS attacks, Odine successfully deployed Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service to protect 14 of its networks and two of its data centers. Radware closed the deal in conjunction with its partner, INAP. Today, INAP resells Radware’s Application Security and DDoS Protection Services.

“As a global provider of performance-driven, hybrid infrastructure solutions, we are pleased to extend the protection of Radware’s security solutions to customers running mission critical applications that require the highest levels of uptime and reliability,” said Jennifer Curry, executive vice president of product and technology at INAP. “INAP represents best-of-breed infrastructure solutions and Radware helps deliver on that promise.”

“The increased use of advanced technologies, including voice-over-IP, messaging, collaboration and video services, is creating new opportunities for hackers while leaving providers more vulnerable to bigger and more sophisticated attacks,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of Radware’s North American business. “Many of the top telecom companies in the world have selected Radware to safeguard their digital infrastructures. Our proven solutions are built to defend large scale networks against next-generation security threats.”

Radware was recognized as a global leader in Forrester’s report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” The company also was named the leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for DDoS Mitigation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses behavioral-based detection, automatic signature creation, and unique SSL attack mitigation to protect organizations against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats.

About Radware

Radware® ( RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About Odine

We are empowering network transformation for global telecom providers and building networks of the future. Working with leading telecom companies, we are achieving this with cloud-first and software defined systems integration solutions.

Our software defined network allows telecom providers to reduce costs, accelerate their service responsiveness, and be more flexible with their deployments. Empowered with the ability to offload network components into our own private cloud, telecom providers can dramatically expand their capacity in an instant. They can hold onto their talent and leverage more advanced, innovative technologies that enhance their services and enable them to fight back against the “faster-moving” competition.

With regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai, and Lahore, our geographical presence, experience, and cultural fluency bridges Americas, Europe, and Asia, while uniquely serving emerging markets across Africa. www.odine.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Media Contact:

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

[email protected]