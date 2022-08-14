Taboola News Hits High Market Penetration in APAC and LATAM;

Taboola News Includes Wallpaper, Minus One, Notification and Browser integrations on OEMs

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced rapid growth and new innovation for its Taboola News offering, which is expected to cross $50M in revenue for Taboola in 2022.

Taboola News integrates content recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network with leading mobile device manufacturers across multiple touchpoints, including Minus One screens, news notifications, and browser applications. The newest offering from Taboola News brings editorial recommendations, curated beautifully via wallpaper experiences, on mobile device lockscreens. The product is now live in over 80 markets around the world.

Studies show consumers spending more time learning and reading via mobile devices, and a large portion of time spent on mobile today is on social media. Mobile social apps have become a place where many consumers turn to learn about important topics across politics, health, and local news, despite substantial risks for misleading and false information:

In a March 2022 analysis , Newsguard found that within 40 minutes of signing up for a TikTok account, users were presented with false and misleading content about the war in Ukraine.

, Newsguard found that within 40 minutes of signing up for a TikTok account, users were presented with false and misleading content about the war in Ukraine. In a 2021 analysis , Newsguard found that within 35 minutes of opening an account, 8 out of 9 children who were under the age of 18 were exposed to misinformation about Covid-19.

, Newsguard found that within 35 minutes of opening an account, 8 out of 9 children who were under the age of 18 were exposed to misinformation about Covid-19. More than 60 percent of videos with harmful misinformation were viewed by users on TikTok before being removed, in the first quarter of 2022, according to TikTok .



Taboola News continues to provide people with trustworthy news sources to access. It gives consumers direct access to a curated list of the world’s top publishers where they can learn more about local news, sports, entertainment, politics, health and more. Exclusively for Taboola partners, users are sent to those publisher sites to read the articles of most interest to them, and the offering is pacing to send over half a billion visits to the open web in 2022.

The latest introduction brings Taboola News to mobile device wallpapers, giving device manufacturers the ability to provide recommendations directly on their lockscreens. This gives mobile users access to premium content from their favorite publishers matched with engaging, high-resolution images, refreshed on their device’s lockscreen throughout their day. For device manufacturers, this touchpoint provides a channel to engage and add value for users in the dozens of times a day they wake their mobile device.

“The vast majority of consumers get news via mobile and Taboola News is now core to that experience,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “I’m concerned about a future where our kids will discover science, health care and politics on TikTok, and I think our mission is critical to ensure that high quality editorial content thrives and provides the compass our future generations need. I’m so excited to be on his important journey with our OEM and publisher partners and friends, making the open web strong and available for billions of people. This is our mission, and Taboola News is a fundamental part of it as publishers are looking to get new and loyal audiences.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.