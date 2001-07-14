VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has added four additional free channels from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) including ION, ION Mystery, Bounce XL and Grit Xtra.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005379/en/

VIZIO Expands Free Programming with Scripps Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

Millions of VIZIO users across America can now access these Scripps network channels on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+:

ION is one of the most-watched networks on television, ION features an unmatched collection of television’s most-popular dramas, including “NCIS,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,”original holiday movies and more.

is one of the most-watched networks on television, ION features an unmatched collection of television’s most-popular dramas, including “NCIS,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,”original holiday movies and more. ION Mystery invites viewers to put on their detective hat and join the investigation with binge-worthy thrillers, docuseries, originals, and top-rated shows including “NCIS: New Orleans” and the “CSI” franchise, plus real-life investigative series.

invites viewers to put on their detective hat and join the investigation with binge-worthy thrillers, docuseries, originals, and top-rated shows including “NCIS: New Orleans” and the “CSI” franchise, plus real-life investigative series. Bounce XL is a dynamic extension of one of TV’s hottest brands, streaming the best in television targeting Black viewers including original programming and specials, scripted sitcoms, dramas and more.

is a dynamic extension of one of TV’s hottest brands, streaming the best in television targeting Black viewers including original programming and specials, scripted sitcoms, dramas and more. Grit Xtra features legendary heroes, stars and timeless tales of the American West streaming all-time favorite western series and movies.

“We are pleased to be working with Scripps to expand their content offering on VIZIO, helping us deliver on our commitment to provide endless entertainment options and enhanced consumer experiences. Thanks to these popular Scripps channels with some all-time consumer favorite shows, we can offer an ever-wider variety of free programming across genres and interests and bring more options to millions of WatchFree+ viewers,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

The newly added channels further expand the distribution of Scripps content across VIZIO's platform beyond existing free channels such as Newsy and ION Plus and premium streaming apps – Newsy, Court TV and Brown Sugar.

“Our growing relationship with VIZIO is part of the rapid expansion of our networks into connected TV and free streaming platforms,” said Jeffrey Wolf, Chief Distribution Officer, Scripps Networks division. “Working with VIZIO, we are able to reach more consumers and broaden the audience for our very popular brands and wide array of programming that entertains, informs and engages millions of consumers.”

WatchFree+ is a free streaming service available to VIZIO users with no logins, subscriptions or fees required. Every new VIZIO TV comes equipped with VIZIO’s operating system and powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box.

The latest WatchFree+ programming is now available on all VIZIO TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fwatchfreeplus.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, ION Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005379/en/