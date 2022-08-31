FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced the launch of the new ITMS™, Intelligent Technology Management Solution.

Todd Dzyak, WidePoint's Chief Operating Officer, led the ITMS™ development team. Dzyak stated, "ITMS™ evolved from our Intelligent Telecommunications Management System to be a secure technology asset management solution. Our extensive work with federal government agencies guided the development of this next generation secure management technology platform."

ITMS™ provides a customizable solution for managing, tracking, analyzing and securing technology assets. Users can login, see real time delivery status, complete secure device acceptance, digitally sign IT asset confirmation receipts, and then initiate secure device return and data sanitization at the end of use. Leadership can account for every device every step of the way, from deployment to retirement, cradle to grave. Sample success cases include:

ITMS™ is the secure asset management solution for an armed forces service, facilitating the validation of more than 18,000 mobility IT assets every month.

ITMS™ is the secure container of all property documents and custody receipts for a transportation agency. Every device is tracked for increased accountability.

ITMS™ was the secure asset management solution of record for the largest U.S. Government MMS project, facilitating the secure chain of custody for over 700,000 devices. ITMS™ replaced more than 3.5 million paper receipts for device custody acceptance.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added, "WidePoint is continuing to establish a leadership position in the Trusted Managed Mobility Solutions market with our ITaaS management solution to commercial organizations faced with managing and securing diverse technology assets including enterprise portfolios, mobile workforce equipment, and Internet of Things (IoT). Clients are very interested in utilizing a secure technology management solution that has been vetted by the U.S. Government. Our subsidiary, IT Authorities, is also expanding its sales initiatives by introducing ITMS™ to its growing pipeline of commercial clients."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About IT Authorities, Inc

IT Authorities, Inc. (ITA) is a Managed Services Provider (MSP), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), and a Cloud Services Provider (CSP). ITA offers a complete portfolio of end user helpdesk services, security services, professional services and management services for Azure, AWS and Microsoft 365 as well as private cloud and on-premise solutions. Based in Tampa, Florida, ITA serves clients across the United States and in countries on five continents. ITA is a subsidiary of WidePoint Corporation. To learn more about IT Authorities, please visit itauthorities.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714115/WidePoint-Launches-Secure-Technology-Asset-Management-Solution



