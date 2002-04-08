REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced details for its upcoming Illuminate 2022 virtual conference taking place on September 13 and 14.

Featuring more than 60 sessions of live certifications and trainings, insights from partners, customers, and Sumo Logic experts, Illuminate is the premiere global education and community conference designed to help companies thrive in the digital-first environment. Register for Illuminate 2022 for free here .

“Over a decade ago, Sumo Logic foresaw the pervasive market shift to cloud and digital services, and the complexities they would present,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer, Sumo Logic. “Now, in our sixth gathering, Sumo Logic brings together our community of practitioners, experts, and partners to enable them with frontline expertise and best practices to leverage their data insights to solve their most complex application observability and security challenges. Illuminate unites the modern data, application and security influencers of today and prepares them for the digital business complexities of tomorrow.”

Illuminate 2022 customer, partner and expert sessions will be presented in a rich on-demand catalog. Attendees can then curate playlists to view content when convenient and focus on the topics that matter. Product and Technology Keynotes include:

Christian Beedgen, CTO and Co-Founder, Sumo Logic: Victory Over the Universe – The time has come for developers and security practitioners to shift their attention away from “90s alerting” to building reliability and security methodologies that address the requirements of cloud-native applications driving scalable, digital experiences. Add this session to your playlist to learn how to conquer this challenge.





– The time has come for developers and security practitioners to shift their attention away from “90s alerting” to building reliability and security methodologies that address the requirements of cloud-native applications driving scalable, digital experiences. Add this session to your playlist to learn how to conquer this challenge. Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer, Sumo Logic: Reliability & Security on One Platform – Watch this session for an overview of the Sumo Logic product vision, including new features and a look at the innovations available today and across Sumo Logic observability and security solutions.



The Sumo Logic community of partners, such as eSentire, Gigamon, NGINX, PagerDuty, Zscaler, and Zyston, will join customers in discussing real-world insights only at Illuminate:

How UnipolSai Automates Incident Response with Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR – Leading financial services brand UnipolSai will demonstrate how it applies automation and orchestration from Cloud SOAR to gather incident details and gain visibility into business risk.

– Leading financial services brand UnipolSai will demonstrate how it applies automation and orchestration from Cloud SOAR to gather incident details and gain visibility into business risk. Managing Cultural Shifts: From Traditional IT Practices to DevOps and Beyond – SAP will share how the company prepared for the human side of organizational change as it shifted to a DevOps culture and how the SAP Dojo fostered growth and learning.

– SAP will share how the company prepared for the human side of organizational change as it shifted to a DevOps culture and how the SAP Dojo fostered growth and learning. SIEM Rule Tuning to Develop Cyber Situational Awareness – Roku will share its experience using Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to evaluate which rules are working and ways to monitor rule effectiveness.

– Roku will share its experience using Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to evaluate which rules are working and ways to monitor rule effectiveness. Time for a Makeover: Ulta Beauty Shares its Cloud Migration Story – Ulta Beauty describes how it approached application modernization and the lessons learned during its cloud migration.

– Ulta Beauty describes how it approached application modernization and the lessons learned during its cloud migration. When Time is Money: How SLOs Optimize Platform Performance for Accurate Time Tracking – In this session, TimeByPing will discuss how it leverages service level objectives to ensure that time is tracked accurately on its intelligent cloud-native platform.



For the latest information and to register for this year’s virtual user conference, visit sumologic.com/illuminate/ .

