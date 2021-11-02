Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Wickes: An Unfairly Busted IPO From the UK

The recently spun off company appears to be the unfair victim of pessimism

Summary
  • Wickeshas been unfairly discounted by the market.
  • It is undervalued with an excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend.
Wickes Group PLC (

LSE:WIX, Financial) is a home repair and improvement retailer, selling to customers across the United Kingdom. Its three key customer propositions are the local trade, do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me.

The company operates from its network of 232 stores, which support nationwide fulfillment from convenient locations throughout the U.K and through its digital channels, including its website and mobile app for trade members and its DIY app. These digital channels allow customers to research and order an extended range of its products and services and arrange virtual and in-person design consultations. The company’s portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, loft conversions, driveways, joinery, landscaping and glazing categories.

The company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Wicks was spun off of buildings products distributor Travis Perkins PLC (

LSE:TPK, Financial) in April 2021 with no financial debt. Management uses free cash flow to grow the business and pay a dividend (currently with a 9% yield). The stock trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio and a price-earnings ratio of approximately 5. The U.K. home improvement market has good prospects of steady growth given the aging housing stock, which is in constant need of maintenance, as well as steady population growth.

1566233045583904768.jpeg

The stock price has come down over 50% since its initial public offering last year.

1566152284826615808.png

The following table compares Wickes with other home improvement retailers, all of which are much larger than it. While Wickes' price-earnings ratio and free cash flow yield compares favorably with the competitive set, the debt-to-equity ratio is very high.

Ticker

Company

Current

Price

Market Cap

($M)

Dividend

Yield %

Debt-to

-Equity

PE Ratio

(TTM)

FCF Yield %

Price-to-Opera

ting-Cash-Flow

PB Ratio

EV-to-

EBITDA

(

LSE:WIX, Financial)

Wickes Group PLC

1.17

349.35

9.32

4.62

5.19

25.38

3.02

1.95

4.67

(

LSE:KGF, Financial)

Kingfisher PLC

2.35

5,307.20

5.29

0.35

5.90

15.52

4.22

0.71

3.63

(

LSE:HWDN, Financial)

Howden Joinery Group PLC

5.55

3,547.14

3.52

0.70

9.87

8.83

8.06

3.55

6.29

(

LSE:HOME, Financial)

Home REIT PLC

1.15

1,042.80

4.33

0.39

10.36

3.24

28.50

1.04

0

A closer examination of the balance sheet, however, shows the company has no long-term debt. The liabilities are mostly short-term current trade liabilities and long-term capital lease obligations. These should not be a problem for a profitable company like Wickes.

1566233048360534016.jpeg

The company is profitable, as its income statement from last year shows.

1566233049417498624.jpeg

Earnings have ratcheted up impressively post-IPO, undoubtedly helped by the worldwide boom in home renovations during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

1566191867308130304.png

The stock is very undervalued and has a large margin of safety. Even if we assume minimal growth of 2% and a discount rate of 8%, we get a wide margin of safety as shown by the discounted cash flow calculator.

1566233050453491712.png

Recent insider transactions are highly favorable with CEO David Wood purchasing a significant amount of stock as the price fell.

Date

Value

Name

Entity

Role

Shares

Max Price

23 Jun 22

Buy UK£99,489

David Wood

Individual

 CEO

58,523

UK£1.70

04 Apr 22

Buy UK£19,887

David Wood

Individual

 CEO

10,467

UK£1.90

24 Mar 22

Buy UK£99,464

David Wood

Individual

 CEO

55,412

UK£1.80

02 Nov 21

Buy UK£48,935

Christopher Rogers

Individual

 Chairman

22,000

UK£2.23

Conclusion

The stock market in the U.K. is currently undervalued. Based on the Buffett Indicator, GuruFocus is projecting a future return of 8.6% per annum over the long term (for perspective, the U.S. projected annualized market return is just 1.2%, while Canada's is 3.5%).

Given the blows received by the U.K. economy in recent years due to Brexit, Covid-19 and now the war in Ukraine, plus the unsettled political situation, the consumer is in a depressed mood. However, none of these setbacks are permanent and the economy will normalize in time. Thus, the U.K. stock market appears to be a fertile ground for deep-value investors.

Wickes' stock appears to be the unfair victim of this pessimistic dynamic. It is undervalued with an excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend. It is a pound sterling going for 50 pence. Why leave it lying around?

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and may buy the stocks mentioned or may initiate a short position in any of the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
