Fundamentun, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $528.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(5.99%), DGRW(5.23%), and BND(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fundamentun, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 111,786 shares in ARCA:COM, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.47 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF traded for a price of $30.11 per share and a market cap of $313.14Mil. The stock has returned 12.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fundamentun, LLC bought 33,118 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 377,419. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 09/06/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.91 per share and a market cap of $40.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

Fundamentun, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 36,560 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 09/06/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.91 per share and a market cap of $81.69Bil. The stock has returned -24.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Fundamentun, LLC bought 27,912 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 319,693. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.55.

On 09/06/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.56 per share and a market cap of $82.01Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fundamentun, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 45,339 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 09/06/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.5 per share and a market cap of $90.74Bil. The stock has returned -23.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

