GuruFocus is proud to announce that the latest version of the website allows users to customize the layout of the stock summary page.

Stock summary page overview

The stock summary page contains several key sections, including the GF Score and its five components: financial strength, profitability rank, GF Value rank, growth rank and momentum rank. The chart below gives an example for Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial).

For more information on how to read a stock summary page and its contents, we recommend perusing the official GuruFocus tutorial article and video on the subject.

Adding sections

To add a section to the stock summary page, click on the “Add component” button to open the “Add Section” wizard.

You can then click on “+ Add” to add a section to the summary page.

Click “Done” to save the settings, or "Cancel" to exit the wizard without making any changes.

Removing sections

To remove a section from the stock summary page, click on the settings icon in the top-right corner of the section to drop down a menu containing a few options.

Click on the “Remove” button to remove the section from the summary page.

You can also move a section to the top of the summary page by clicking the “Move to Top” button.

Rearranging sections

You can rearrange the stock summary page sections using the drag-and-drop method. Hover your mouse over a section until you see the “crossing arrows” icon.

Click and hold the mouse to drag and drop the section to the new location.

Reset the dashboard

In case you want to reset the dashboard to the default stock summary page, click on the “Reset” button and then confirm the reset by clicking on “Yes, Reset My Dashboard.”

If you have further questions about our services, feel free to contact us or schedule a free session.