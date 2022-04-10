Weaver Consulting Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were QUAL(8.80%), DIVZ(8.76%), and AOM(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Weaver Consulting Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Weaver Consulting Group bought 20,188 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 34,719. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.87.

On 10/04/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.855 per share and a market cap of $23.08Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Weaver Consulting Group bought 82,778 shares of ARCA:DIVZ for a total holding of 583,172. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.19.

On 10/04/2022, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF traded for a price of $26.5987 per share and a market cap of $61.18Mil. The stock has returned -0.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

Weaver Consulting Group reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 9,064 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $141.18 per share and a market cap of $58.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.21.

During the quarter, Weaver Consulting Group bought 50,667 shares of BATS:MARZ for a total holding of 66,067. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 10/04/2022, TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF traded for a price of $23.7428 per share and a market cap of $4.75Mil. The stock has returned -10.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, Weaver Consulting Group bought 34,827 shares of BATS:PJUL for a total holding of 46,367. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/04/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $29.3348 per share and a market cap of $446.91Mil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

