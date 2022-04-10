Csenge Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4755 East Bay Dr. Clearwater, FL 33764

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 608 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were SPY(5.36%), RSP(4.55%), and QQQ(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Csenge Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Csenge Advisory Group reduced their investment in ARCA:PTBD by 656,103 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.9.

On 10/04/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.23 per share and a market cap of $352.00Mil. The stock has returned -22.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Csenge Advisory Group bought 354,196 shares of ARCA:FDL for a total holding of 1,096,041. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.34.

On 10/04/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $34.32 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned 8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Csenge Advisory Group bought 19,979 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 38,323. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.41 per share and a market cap of $283.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, Csenge Advisory Group bought 94,483 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 280,539. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.07.

On 10/04/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $60.3 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned 0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, Csenge Advisory Group bought 67,550 shares of ARCA:SLYG for a total holding of 164,143. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.9.

On 10/04/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $72.41 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.