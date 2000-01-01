GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce some of the site’s new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He started off with an overview of the market, displaying a number of economic indicators to measure its performance, including the yield curve, Buffett Indicator, Shiller PE ratio and the new GF Value for the S&P 500 Index. Overall, it appears as if the market is overvalued and due for a recession soon based on historical trends.

Using Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) as examples, Tian then went on to show members how to use the Stock Summary page, which is now customizable, the redesigned Stock Comparison Table and other features to evaluate a company. He announced more charts will be available to add to the Stock Summary page soon.

He also touched on Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s portfolio and performance, the Stock Ideas Page and Model Portfolios, among other topics.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!