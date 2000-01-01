Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/12!

October Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus has made several changes to major features in recent months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The Stock Summary page is now customizable, with more changes coming.
  • Market indicators show the economy is overvalued and poised for a recession.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce some of the site’s new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He started off with an overview of the market, displaying a number of economic indicators to measure its performance, including the yield curve, Buffett Indicator, Shiller PE ratio and the new GF Value for the S&P 500 Index. Overall, it appears as if the market is overvalued and due for a recession soon based on historical trends.

1577755794793938944.png

Using Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) and Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial) as examples, Tian then went on to show members how to use the Stock Summary page, which is now customizable, the redesigned Stock Comparison Table and other features to evaluate a company. He announced more charts will be available to add to the Stock Summary page soon.

He also touched on

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s portfolio and performance, the Stock Ideas Page and Model Portfolios, among other topics.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles