David Herro Comments on DSV

Summary
  • A new position.
DSV (

OCSE:DSV, Financial) (Denmark) is a Danish-headquartered transport and logistics company that offers supply chain solutions to customers across the globe. In our view, DSV is one of the best managed freight forwarders in the world and has a strong management team that focuses on profitability, as evidenced by its industry-leading profit margins. We are excited about its 2019 acquisition of Panalpina, which should continue to provide productivity gains through its legacy operations and improve buying scale from steamship lines and airlines. The industry has undergone significant consolidation, which is likely to continue, in our view. While acquisitions have generally proven difficult, we appreciate that DSV has shown its ability to successfully integrate and create shareholder value through accretive acquisitions over the past decade.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
