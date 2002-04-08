Vancouver, BC, Canada, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC FSTTF) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond drilling program, as announced August 17, 2022.



The sampling follows up on previous work conducted by First Solar Inc., when the property was being explored to supply tellurium for First Solar’s cadmium-telluride solar panels.

Due to the property’s exceptional tellurium grades, Klondike was considered one of First Solar’s top tellurium prospects worldwide. First Solar planned to use Klondike as a potential primary source of tellurium for manufacture of the company’s cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar panels.

“Not only will this work give us better information for drill hole placement,” said Klondike Project Manager John Keller, “it will also allow us to collect more detailed geologic data regarding lithology and structure from rock outcrops encountered while conducting soil sampling.”

Keller noted that his team is using First Solar’s data from geophysics, rock samples and geology to optimize the grid layout.

The Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines, reported on First Solar’s exploration at Klondike in the 2015 Colorado Mineral and Energy Industry Activities 2014-2015 publication. In particular, the CGS noted:

“Surface sampling by First Solar in 2006 found very high tellurium grades of up to 3.3% (33,000 ppm), along with locally high gold grades. Tellurium grades at Klondike were the highest encountered in the company’s nationwide exploration program.”

Klondike is located 10 miles (16 km) from the small town of Saguache and is easily accessible via paved and gravel roads. Most exploration work can be performed year-round.

“This is turning into an active season for First Tellurium,” said President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “With the launch of our Klondike program, combined with our copper porphyry prospecting at Deer Horn in British Columbia, we have two exciting campaigns underway for green metals.”

FTEL’s New Website, Presentation and Video

We are also excited to announce the launch of our new website, where you’ll find information about our company and properties. In addition, we have also released a new animated pitch deck, which you can find here. This presentation provides an overview of our business and future opportunities. Finally, we have also released a new explainer video, which you can find here. This video dives into the details of our properties and how they can benefit First Tellurium Investors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





