Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it leads with the largest increase in interaction analyticscustomers and seats between March 2021 and May 2022, and received the highest customer ratings in multiple customer satisfaction categories according to DMG Consulting LLC’s 2022/2023 Interaction Analytics (IA) for the Enterprise report*—including a 5.0 out of 5.0 in the Overall Vendor Satisfaction category for the fourth consecutive year.

DMG’s report focuses on contact center and service-related uses of interaction analytics. It also explores the broader application of interaction analytics to a growing number of enterprise-wide activities, increasing its contributions to customers, agents, business units, and the enterprise. The report’s market activity analysis names 19 vendors providing interaction analytics solutions globally. Verint’s artificial intelligence (AI) and interaction analytics continues to lead the market with the largest market share by number of customers.

“A unique and highly beneficial aspect of IA is its ability to address voice and digital channels and put together a comprehensive story of the customer experience,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “Looking at feedback in each channel has always been important but gaining visibility into what is happening across channels and enterprise business units is essential to understanding the overall customer journey.”

Verint Interaction Analytics™solutions received the highest customer satisfaction scores of the report’s six featured vendors in all 27 vendor and product ratings categories including:

Top customer satisfaction scores for product capability criteria including AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities, accuracy and tuning capabilities, real-time capabilities, emotion detection, and sentiment analysis.

Top customer satisfaction scores for product effectiveness criteria including the ability to deliver real-time context-based agent guidance and real-time next-best action recommendations, support analytics-enabled quality management (AQM) and the ability to actively and passively capture the voice of the customer.

Top customer satisfaction scores for vendor satisfaction criteria including overall vendor satisfaction, product innovation, implementation, ongoing service and support, and professional services.

“Changing consumer behaviors and increased interactions are driving the need for organizations to achieve a richer understanding of their customer engagement data across all channels,” says Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, speech and text analytics, global product strategy. “We are honored to be recognized by customers as one of the most effective, accurate and complete interaction analytics solutions that provide insights across voice and digital channels, and real-time AI guidance to frontline agents and employees. These capabilities ensure accurate understanding of complex contact center conversations and provide guidance that improve customer experience and interaction outcomes.”

Verint+Interaction+Analytics is an AI-enabled interaction analytics platform that supports historical analysis of voice and text-based interactions and real-time analysis and guidance for frontline agents and employees. The Verint Interaction Analytics platform is powered by the Verint Da Vinci AI™ Transcription engine and deployed in over 80 languages and dialects.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

*DMG Consulting LLC 2022/2023 Interaction Analytics for the Enterprise Report. September 2022

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005122/en/