BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., ( MU) today announced new firmware for its 7450 NVMe SSD that supports the “Open Compute Project® Datacenter NVMe SSD 2.0” (OCP SSD 2.0) specification.1 Micron has implemented the latest OCP standard to deliver intelligent management that enables rapid, proactive optimization and resolution of common data center issues while bringing cloud-scale capabilities to enterprise data centers. The 7450 SSD, coupled with this new firmware, continues to offer the industry’s most flexible deployment options, including U.2/U.3, E1.S and M.2 form factors, as well as superior latency and quality-of-service.



“Data center operators derive tremendous value when they deploy SSDs with impressive quality-of-service that also simplify operations and accelerate issue resolution. As a leader in the storage industry, Micron is proud to help our customers realize these benefits regardless of their scale,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of Data Center Storage at Micron. “With this advancement we further enable cloud-scale and enterprise data center operators to accelerate time to market and lower operating costs.”

The Micron 7450 SSD implements the OCP SSD 2.0 specification to provide intelligent management, performance optimization, seamless integration, and error handling.2 Latency monitoring helps improve performance by enabling the tracking, diagnosis and remedying of latency issues.

Additionally, administrative commands allow standardized control over functions such as namespaces and security, easily integrating with OCP-compliant management systems. Furthermore, the 7450 SSD’s error recovery and error injection features, compliant with OCP SSD 2.0, enable rapid recovery of the drive and simulation of errors commonly encountered in data centers.3

This milestone release expands storage capabilities that were once exclusive to the cloud to flow through global OEMs into enterprise data centers. With an industry-leading number of form factors, capacity options from 400GB to 15.36TB and security to safeguard data, the Micron 7450 SSD excels in enterprise data centers. The Micron 7450 SSD with OCP SSD 2.0 is shipping to select customers now. Visit micron.com/7450 to learn more.

Customer Quotes

“HPE’s Compute customers see broad benefits from OCP standards including core firmware leveraged across enterprise and hyperscalers resulting in more features, better quality, and rapid access to those leading-edge features brought to market by companies like HPE and Micron,” said Paul Kaler, future storage architect at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “The Micron 7450 SSD proves this rapid advancement with support for the ‘OCP NVMe Datacenter SSD Specification 2.0’.”

“Challenging hyperscale needs at scale have driven industry innovation such as E1.S, as a form factor, and the OCP Datacenter NVMe Specification V2.0,” said Ross Stenfort, hardware systems engineer at Meta. “The Micron 7450 SSD supports this hyperscale innovation with support for E1.S and the ‘OCP NVMe Datacenter SSD Specification 2.0’.”

“Microsoft Azure is a leader in hyperscale cloud hardware design and models for open-source hardware development,” said Jason Adrian, senior director, Azure Platform Architecture at Microsoft. “The Micron 7450 SSD expands the impact of these innovations with performance and latency for cloud scale along with support for the ‘OCP NVMe Datacenter SSD Specification 2.0’.”

About Micron Technology, Inc.

