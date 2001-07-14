Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL, Financial), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced NASA has exercised an option to extend its contract with Planet under the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program through September 2023. Planet has been providing data to NASA scientists and federally funded researchers under this program since 2018 and the company looks forward to continuing to help power this community’s research of our changing Earth.

Today, researchers funded by U.S. Federal Civilian agencies and the National Science Foundation, including their contractors and grantees, have access to Planet data. That is, hundreds of thousands of scientists can access this space-based data to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of climate change, biodiversity loss, changing ecosystems, disaster response and more. With Planet’s global and high-frequency dataset powered by their fleet of 200 satellites, these groups can work to develop potential solutions to complex and ever-evolving sustainability challenges.

“As our world experiences greater biodiversity loss and climate change, it’s more critical than ever that we have the tools in place to power action,” said Robbie Schingler, co-founder and CSO at Planet. “We are eager to see how this group of NASA scientists and federally funded researchers continue to leverage Planet’s data to help us better understand our changing Earth system. Working together, it is our hope that we can better monitor nature and human-led change and avert our planetary emergency.”

In the last year alone, users under the CSDA Program downloaded the equivalent of over five times the entire Earth’s landmass in Planet data, generating a deep repository of information to be used in their studies. From exploring the chronic effects on the world’s food supply due to the war in Ukraine to monitoring+harmful+sargassum inundation on Florida beaches, tracking+walruses driven to shore in Alaska due to climate change, and mapping+the+spatial+extent of the areas affected by wildfires, these researchers are rethinking the possible when it comes to better understanding and protecting Earth’s valuable ecosystems.

NASA established the CSDA Program to identify, evaluate, and acquire data from commercial sources that support NASA's Earth science research and application goals for societal benefit. Supporting the CSDA program by empowering this community of researchers and scientists to utilize Planet’s satellite data for high impact science is core to the company’s mission of making change visible, accessible and actionable. To learn more about this program and apply, visit the NASA+page on Planet’s website.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow+us on Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the Company’s ability to further extend current agreements or enter into future agreements with customers and collaborators, upon the expiration or termination of current contracts, and the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

