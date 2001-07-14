Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, today announced the support of three-dimensional (“3D”) creative campaigns across the Volta Media™ Network. This capability furthers Volta's commitment to providing advertisers and consumers with an innovative and impactful digital media experience.

In addition to 3D features, Volta Media offers a set of dynamic creative options, including real-time weather triggers allowing brands to serve advertisements based on the weather, mobile retargeting enabling brands to reconnect with consumers after they’ve seen an ad on a Volta screen, and QR code activations redirecting consumers to a brand’s website. Volta also offers advertisers a suite of measurement capabilities to report on a variety of business impacts — including down-funnel metrics like incremental sales lift and incremental return-on-ad-spend (ROAS), with targeted Volta campaigns generating ROAS 56 percent above industry average. Volta Media also offers flexible buying options, including the ability to access 100 percent of Volta's media inventory programmatically on industry-leading supply-side platforms, including Vistar and Place Exchange.

Volta's media network delivers more than one+billion+monthly+impressions across 39 designated marketing areas (DMAs) — including top-ranked DMAs such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York — and is distinct due to its integration into EV charging stations and its premium placement directly along the path to purchase. Volta's chargers are located directly in front of popular retailers and commercial centers, such as Walgreens, Albertsons, Giant Food, Stop & Shop, and Tanger Outlets, allowing advertisers to reach audiences as they finalize their shopping lists before entering a store.

Volta's fully customizable 3D creative further expands its media network's impact and ability to attract high-value advertising partners. On average, consumers are exposed to between 6%2C000+and+10%2C000+advertisements+each+day. 3D advertising allows brands to capture attention with eye-catching, immersive creative, which is a key reason marketers at leading brands such as Nike+and+Amazon+Video+have+launched+3D+campaigns+this+year.

"3D creative has emerged as a promising way to cut through the crowded media landscape," said Susan Haar, Managing Director at Kinetic Worldwide. "3D provides a rich, immersive exchange that allows customers to see products differently, resulting in impressive engagement and conversions. We look forward to working alongside forward-thinking media partners like Volta to bring the next era of 3D campaigns to life for our clients."

"This is another example of Volta Media adding innovative digital capabilities to drive measurable impact for our advertising partners and the planet, thanks to our dual charging and media model," said Mike Schott, EVP of Media at Volta. "Volta's premium placements at the doorsteps of locations millions of Americans visit weekly provide our partners an uncluttered environment to reach key audiences. Our ability to feature 3D creative directly along the path to purchase means our advertising partners will be able to reach consumers with an exciting, engaging experience moments before they enter a location and open their wallets."

The Volta Media Network is embedded into the company's global network of EV chargers, offering brands an authentic way to connect marketing campaigns with true environmental impact by supporting transportation electrification. To date, Volta has provided more than 150 million emission-free miles and avoided over 35,000 tons of CO2 emissions that would have otherwise been created by gas-powered vehicles. Volta's U.S. network of EV chargers and media screens is backed by renewable energy. Volta purchases verified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equivalent to the amount of electricity used to power its network, giving sponsors confidence they are supporting a clean transportation and energy future for all.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company. Volta's unique network of charging stations powers vehicles and drives business growth while accelerating a clean energy future. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta's extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV® platform, which uses sophisticated behavioral science and machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding our electric vehicle charging and media network. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.voltacharging.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

