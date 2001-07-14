As part of National Fire Preparedness Week, PG&E is partnering with CAL FIRE and the National Fire Protection Association to provide Californians with important information to keep themselves safe. Taking the steps to make sure you and your family are prepared for fire is extremely important as California enters what is traditionally the peak of wildfire season. You may only have minutes to evacuate if a fire breaks out in or around your home, so it is important to have a plan in place beforehand. Every emergency plan should include:

Mapping out at least two escape routes from your home and practicing your evacuation plan with every member of your family including pets. If you have a garage and it is part of your exit plan, learn how to manually open the garage door in case the power is out.

Packing an emergency kit with at least 72 hours worth of food, water, and medication in addition to other supplies like flashlights, batteries and a battery-operated radio.

Designating a meeting location outside of your immediate neighborhood in case you are unable to access your home during an emergency.

The Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource provides information to empower customers to keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during fires, natural disasters and other emergencies. On that site, you will find tips for building your own personalized emergency plan, how to prepare for an evacuation, and the Do’s and Don’ts of Home Fire Safety - among other valuable information. You will also find 7+Saturdays+to+a+More+Fire-Resistant+Home, our digital video series of how-to videos led by David Hawks, Senior Safety Specialist at PG&E and the former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte County unit.

To learn more about how to keep your home safe from fires and other important safety tips, please visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

