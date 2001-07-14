Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005692/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Please replace the graphic with the accompanying corrected graphic.

The updated release reads:

CURRENT HAS CHOSEN SMART LIGHTING SOLUTIONS TO REPRESENT THE CURRENT HLI BRANDS PORTFOLIO

Current%26trade%3B selects Smart Lighting Solutions as its new representative in Georgia for its HLI Brands Portfolio. Smart Lighting Solutions will help Current drive specification of its advanced lighting and connected controls portfolio known for reliability and quality and delighting customers with responsive service and the product solutions they expect.

Established in 2014, Smart Lighting Solutions rapidly evolved into the market-leading agency with two locations servicing North and South Georgia. They are committed to forwarding a blend of expertise, service, and care for lighting and controls systems to generate results customers can celebrate.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Smart Lighting Solutions and have their organization represent Current. They’re a well-respected agency with a knowledgeable staff that has strong expertise,” said Chip Taylor, Current’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Current will also be announcing new representation in the Northern Florida market in the coming weeks, stay tuned.”

Geoff Marlow, Principal Smart Lighting Solutions said, “We’re excited to be working with Current who brings well over a century of lighting and controls experience to the table. Their HLI brand portfolio and commitment to quality and service will really delight our customers and we look forward to the partnership.”

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at CurrentLighting.com

About Smart Lighting Solutions

Smart Lighting Solutions commits to blending expertise, service, and passion for lighting and controls systems generating results our customers can celebrate. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fsmartltg.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005692/en/