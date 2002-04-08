SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study evaluating optical genome mapping (OGM) as a method for investigating abnormal noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) results because of its ability to accurately identify complex structural aberrations relevant to recurrent pregnancy loss and infertility.



In a case study from Hangzhou Maternity and Child Care Hospital, researchers analyzed samples from a pregnant subject who had an abnormal NIPT result in her second pregnancy, after experiencing a spontaneous abortion the prior year. The study sought to determine OGM’s utility for detection of chromosome breakages and fusions found in complex chromosomal rearrangements (CCR), which can significantly increase an abnormal pregnancy outcome for carrier couples. The study reports that about 70% of CCR carriers are phenotypically normal, but they have a high risk of recurrent miscarriage, subfertility or infertility, and pregnancy abnormalities due to conceiving offspring with unbalanced CCRs.

The researchers used OGM as part of a confirmatory workflow after amniocentesis, karyotyping (KT), and chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) identified suspected structural rearrangements with unknown origins, believed to indicate a CCR event. The study reported that OGM revealed complex structural aberrations that KT and CMA did not identify, confirming the subject as a carrier of a CCR involving three chromosomes and four breakpoints, and thereby aiding researchers in subsequent prenatal diagnosis and genetic counseling.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano commented, “We are pleased to see the study provide validation of OGM’s potential utility for prenatal analysis and show how OGM may help researchers understand the underlying genetic etiology of recurrent miscarriage or pregnancy abnormalities. We believe OGM could be used as a comprehensive follow-up genome analysis in cases with a positive NIPT screen or for some high-risk pregnancies.”

This publication can be found here: https://molecularcytogenetics.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13039-022-00619-9

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

