Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced it has ranked number 26 out of 100 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, making an appearance on the list for the second consecutive year and climbing from its previous position. Guidewire is the highest-ranking P&C insurance industry core systems provider on the prestigious list.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by the IDC FinTech Rankings as a top global technology provider,” said Jeff Cooper, chief financial officer, Guidewire. “At Guidewire, our customers and their continued success are our top priority. As the insurance industry continues to evolve, we are proud to serve as a partner to our customers. Our technology powers P&C innovation enabling insurers to engage personally, innovate freely, and grow efficiently.”

The 19th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. To view the list in its entirety, please visit IDC%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

“Inclusion in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its clients,” states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 19th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2022 winners.”

Approximately 520 insurers of all sizes in 38 countries trust Guidewire to help them innovate and be there for their policyholders. With the largest research and development team, delivery services team, and ecosystem in the industry, Guidewire is continually working to keep its customers on the leading-edge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

