SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC PINK:IJJP) IJJCorp Shareholder update of IJJ Corporation expansion activities for Board members as Officers, the GSA Schedule status, and eCETP client enrollments.

Updates:

1. Onboarding Corporate officers as the board of directors:

I announced expanding the board members as Directors for IJJ Corporation a few months ago. However, onboarding was postponed until the following was accomplished:

Negotiate their consultant agreements, Terms, and Conditions for each position, outline the changes to the Articles of Incorporation, and additional resources before onboarding the new partners. As a result, the Company is prepared to onboard four Corporate Officers on the Board of Directors.

The list of candidates for the following positions:

Chief Operation Officer (COO). Contracts Officer Administrator (COA). Accountant Acquisition Officer (AAO) Chief Technical Officer (CTO)

The selected candidates are individuals which whom I've had working relationships over the past 12 years. Everyone brings Federal government, Department of Defense (DoD), and C-level corporate experience to propel IJJ Corp business model growth and our commitment to supporting IJJP's Shareholders.

Note 1: I will update next week, hopefully announcing their acceptance of the compensation plan, with a summary of their backgrounds.

Note 2: Chief Technical Officer (Crypto industry and multiple programming disciplines. That position is Montech CTO and Founder.

2. GSA Federal Supply Schedule:

The schedule is still a priority for the business model. In addition, IJJ Corp and Montech had to establish operating procedures for the GSA Schedule. Therefore, I elected to delay the submission to shore up their required resources plus allow the new COA and AAO to review and approve the submission. The proposal documents are under development, with the plan submittal date before the end of October 2022.

3. eCETP client enrollment.

Certified eCETP Operators

TOTALS CATEGORY

1 Nonprofit -Perpetual License

1 Nonprofit -eCETP User

1 For-Profit -eCETP Partner

Mandatory Training Program

TOTALS CATEGORY

2 Nonprofit -eCETP Users

1 For-Profit -eCETP Partner

4. New Initiatives scheduled for 2023:

1. The selection of open-source code for credit card processors is under review. It must include formulating a business structure to adhere to state and federal government requirements.

2. The Banking services of Debit processing will be available on the eCETP WebApp. In addition, its debit card processor will increase profitability and place IJJ Corporation in the financial service marketplace. The primary target markets are the USA Federal, Department of Defense, and state government, the second-largest USA debit card processor.

Note 3. The software, products, and services will eventually go on the GSA Schedule.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers.

In addition, we will resume posting on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

