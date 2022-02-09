VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Project”) is well underway, and 13 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes have been completed as part of Phase 2 of the 2022 drill program (the “Phase 2 Drill Program”). The Phase 2 Drill Program is one component of the multi-component 2022 Calico Technical Program that aims to upgrade and expand the Company’s Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 166 million ounces of silver contained in 58.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 89 grams per tonne (“g/t”) (see news release dated February 9, 2022).



Additionally, Apollo has commenced initial groundwater assessment work, which is designed to assess groundwater quality, depth, and well pumping capacity. The program will utilize existing wells and will involve the addition of a new monitoring well on its Waterloo Property which was recently permitted by the County of San Bernardino.

“Phase 2 of the 2022 drill program is progressing on schedule and on budget,” Apollo CEO Tom Peregoodoff commented. “The commencement of the groundwater monitoring program is an important milestone as we advance the Calico Project. Understanding the nature and availability of groundwater in the Calico Project area will be a critical component of our strategy to secure water resources required to support future development. As has been our previous experience with obtaining permits for the drill program, we received the permit to drill a new water well in a very timely fashion from the County of San Bernardino.”

2022 Phase 2 Drill Program

Since commencing the Phase 2 Drill Program at Calico on September 19, 2022, 13 of the proposed 39 RC drill holes have been completed, totaling 1,829.0 metres (“m”) (6,000 feet). A total of 4,300 m (14,108 feet) is currently planned as part of the Phase 2 Drill Program (see news release data September 19, 2022).

To date, 1,183 samples from 11 drill holes have been dispatched to ALS Global-Geochemistry in Reno, Nevada, for analysis. Similar to the Phase 1 Drill Program, assay results are expected to be released to the market on a regular basis as they become available.

The Phase 2 Drill Program is expected to conclude in late November 2022. Upon receipt of all assay data an update to the MRE is anticipated to commence in December 2022 with completion expected in Q1 2023.

Groundwater Assessment

In the late 1970s, a previous operator of the Waterloo Property (ASARCO) completed both a groundwater monitoring well and a pumping well on unpatented mill site claims. Apollo has determined that these wells are accessible and has commenced test work. ASARCO also completed a monitoring well on the Waterloo Property near the historic Burcham mine, approximately 800 m to the south of the Waterloo resource area. Apollo has determined that this monitoring well is sealed off and inaccessible and plans to complete a new monitoring well in this same area to test groundwater near the Waterloo resource. At the Langtry Property, one groundwater monitoring well exists, and Apollo is working to determine is it is accessible and can be used for testing. The groundwater test work and drilling of the new monitoring well will be executed by Desert Empire Drilling of Barstow, California, and is scheduled for completion in October 2022.

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties, which total 2,950 acres. The Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property. There is commercial electric power within 5 km (3 miles) of the Project.

Geology and Mineralization at Calico

The Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This mountain range is a 15 km (9 mile) long northwest-southeast trending range dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type and disseminated-style deposits associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary volcanic activity. The Project represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 feet) in mineralized strike length controlled by Apollo. Oxidized, disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization is primarily hosted in the Barstow sedimentary formation and is the subject of the MRE.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo’s Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

