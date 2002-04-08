MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Lawrence Steinman, Pasithea’s Chairman and National Academy of Sciences Professor, will present preclinical proof of concept study results of the Company’s tolerizing vaccine program in multiple sclerosis, PAS002, on Oct. 14-17, 2022, at the Immunotherapy 2022 International Course and Symposium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. PAS002 is a proprietary DNA vaccine construct encoding GlialCAM.



During the Symposium, Prof. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. James Allison, recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine, will each be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Buenos Aires. Other speakers will include Dr. Laurie Glimcher, President and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and Prof. Ignacio Melero, Co-Director of the Department of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the University of Navarra in Spain.

“We look forward to presenting our data at an international forum with other world-renowned leaders in MS and immunotherapy,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO, Pasithea. “The study results support the Company’s ongoing commitment to the program and move us further along in our mission to uncover new and effective treatments for neurological disorders.”

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside Dr. Allison by the University of Buenos Aires, an institution that promotes research and excellence,” added Prof. Steinman. “The field of neurology, particularly for disabling diseases such as MS, requires deep research into the nature of effective therapeutic and immunization solutions. I have dedicated my career to propelling these therapies forward for the thousands of people suffering from neurological diseases around the world.”

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis, Neurofibromatosis type 1 and Noonan syndrome.

ABOUT PAS002

PAS002 is an engineered DNA plasmid designed to tolerize the immune system to GlialCAM.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) is a chronic and potentially disabling autoimmune disease, and the most common neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in young adults. The pathological hallmark of MS is the formation of demyelinating lesions in the brain and spinal cord, with the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that normally protects nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. There are now 2.8 million people worldwide who have MS, and every five minutes, someone, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with this disorder. While there is no way to predict with any certainty how an individual’s disease will progress, four basic MS disease courses (also called types or phenotypes) have been defined: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting, secondary progressive and primary progressive. The most common affecting around 85 per cent of everyone diagnosed with MS is relapsing remitting MS (RRMS). It means that symptoms appear (a relapse), and then fade away, either partially or completely (remitting).

