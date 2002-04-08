LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced that the company has launched notifications for the company’s iOS and Android applications.



The new feature will allow creators to notify their subscribers instantly about livestreams. As a result, creators will be able to grow their audiences, drive engagement on their content and ultimately generate more earnings. You can download the Rumble iOS app and Android app is each of the respective stores.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.



