Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To participate, call 844-200-6205 within the U.S. or +1 929-526-1599 outside the U.S., access code: 189834. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company’s website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With 70 years of focus on quality and customer service, our products advance the scientific discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are universities, research institutions, hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as public health and commercial laboratories including food safety and environmental quality testing facilities. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has a global network of operations with approximately 7,900 employees worldwide and $2.9 billion in revenues in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

