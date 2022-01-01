Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+for+Data+and+Analytics+%28D%26amp%3BA%29+Service+Provider+2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/

Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report qualifies Leaders as being “at the forefront of innovation and driving change.” It highlights Accenture Applied+Intelligence’s IP-led approach to D&A services delivery, its strong adoption in the marketplace, and its increased growth across geographies and industries – featuring a global network of 30 delivery centers, Centers for Excellence and innovation hubs dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI).

The following strengths are unique to Accenture, according to the report:

Accenture’s Solutions.AI suite of industrialized, customizable AI solutions and the Accenture Data Platform to help clients in their data-enabled+transformation journey;

Its investment in responsible+AI, such as by collaborating with academic institutes to build actionable frameworks for businesses to design, develop and deploy AI responsibly;

Its capability to strategically partner and co-innovate with client organizations and its technical and domain expertise, as highlighted by clients.

Everest Group points to Accenture’s emphasis on responsible AI, the company’s strong ecosystem of partners and its efforts to bolster D&A service capabilities through acquisitions. For instance, Accenture acquired Ergo in Argentina, BRIDGEi2i in India, Novetta in the US, and Pollux in Brazil to accelerate data-driven digital transformations.

“AI is a driver for innovation, and leading companies are deploying AI solutions to leverage the power of the cloud in generating business value from data,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Applied Intelligence at Accenture. “This recognition by Everest Group highlights our capabilities to help clients transform their businesses as they respond to the need for total enterprise reinvention.”

Vishal Gupta, vice president at Everest Group, added, “Accenture brings a comprehensive portfolio of D&A offerings and proprietary solutions, and deep domain experience underpinned by a strong talent pool. The company has an increased focus on infusing data and AI across its offerings, which enables clients to generate higher value from their digital transformation initiatives.”

Everest Group’s assessment is based on its annual Request for Information process for the calendar year 2022, interactions with leading D&A service providers, client reference checks and ongoing analysis of the D&A services market. An excerpt of this report can be viewed here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to trademarks owned by third parties. All such third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such trademarks is intended, expressed or implied.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/