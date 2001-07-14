Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/24!

Gartner to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

New Call Access Process
Listeners can access the webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fgqk9tq97. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

To participate actively in the live call via dial-in, please register at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI48b25346aded430e90d6538d25e4e72b. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.
Gartner-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221017005033r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005033/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles