Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

New Call Access Process

Listeners can access the webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fgqk9tq97. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

To participate actively in the live call via dial-in, please register at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI48b25346aded430e90d6538d25e4e72b. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.

Gartner-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005033/en/