ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today released its second annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights MKS’ commitment to ESG issues.



“For MKS, achieving a more sustainable future means drawing upon our culture of human curiosity and ingenuity to solve problems and deliver solutions,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “Our commitment to operating our business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, in tandem with our employees, customers, suppliers and communities, remains unwavering.”

“Over the past few years, MKS’ business has evolved, and with the recent acquisition of Atotech Limited, continues to grow in ways that we believe drive value for our stakeholders. While there have been many exciting developments at MKS, one goal remains the same: developing products that enable our customers to be more successful, our planet more sustainable, and our communities safer and more productive.”

This Report details the progress MKS has made toward the achievement of key ESG objectives. Highlights include:

Instituting a formal Global MKS Management System for Environmental, Health, and Safety (MEHS) to protect MKS’ employees, other stakeholders, and the environment. We are implementing this strong foundation for MKS’ corporate Environmental, Health, and Safety system in a stepwise process across the organization into 2026.

Expanding our data collection of environmental metrics to cover more than 95% of our total operational electric usage (excluding recently acquired Atotech).

Expanding disclosure of Scope 3 emissions and tracking additional Scope 3 categories (excluding recently acquired Atotech) to understand our emissions impact across our value chain.

Expanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)-specific training to all employees globally.

Setting DE&I goals for executives.

Conducting an analysis of our global employees’ compensation that resulted in equitable pay for our employees.

Rolling out our first annual global employee engagement survey, with encouraging results across several key categories.



The Report is available to view here and has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

