Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will showcase its Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) expertise in a breakout session during Oracle CloudWorld 2022, taking place October 17-20 in Las Vegas.

In order to remain agile and maintain visibility into business systems, enterprises must standardize their processes and establish governance and accountancy controls. For more than 20 years, Perficient and Oracle have partnered to help clients institute efficiencies across the organization while empowering them to regain accessibility and authority of their information.

“As an organization’s data grows exponentially, business leaders need powerful analytics and visualization techniques to help them better leverage that data,” said Joseph Klewicki, general manager in Perficient’s Oracle practice. “By deploying the right strategy and business intelligence integration, decision makers can have more accurate and timely data available at their fingertips. We are excited to share our expertise and showcase the power of Oracle Cloud at CloudWorld 2022.”

Hear How Perficient Leveraged Hybrid Oracle Cloud to Achieve Cross-Platform Migration

Perficient and a multi-national hospitality group will deliver a breakout presentation at Oracle CloudWorld 2022 about how they implemented a cross-platform migration of three critical financial systems to Oracle Cloud. Representatives from the two organizations will discuss how they leveraged the organization’s existing Oracle applications and modernized its business intelligence platform with OAC and OCI.

Session Title: G6+Hospitality%26rsquo%3Bs+Cross-Platform+Migration+to+OCI+and+Oracle+Analytics+Cloud Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:15-11 a.m. (PT) Speakers: Deepa Unni, IT development manager, G6 Hospitality Mazen Manasseh, director of business analytics, Perficient

Meet with Perficient’s Oracle Experts at Oracle CloudWorld 2022

Perficient’s Oracle subject matter experts will be on-hand at booth 372 in the Finance Community of the CloudWorld Hub ready to discuss how Perficient can drive end-to-end digital transformations with Oracle Enterprise+Resource+Planning+%28ERP%29, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human+Capital+Management+%28HCM%29, Enterprise+Performance+Management+%28EPM%29, and Business+Intelligence+%28BI%29+and+Analytics solutions.

“Decision makers from a cross section of industries will convene at Oracle CloudWorld to learn how they can utilize digital technologies and cloud capabilities to meet their needs,” said Santhosh Nair, vice president, Perficient. “We are eager to gather with the Oracle global community to meet with business leaders to share how our expertise with Oracle platforms can solve problems and transform their business.”

Perficient has two decades’ of experience successfully deploying more than 3,000 client implementations using Oracle+technology. With 15 Oracle specializations, an education center in Houston, and integrated IP assets, Perficient has delivered strategy and implementation for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions to meet unique business needs.

For more information about Perficient’s Oracle expertise, subscribe to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2022. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005622/en/