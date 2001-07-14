%3Cb%3EFunding+Circle%3C%2Fb%3E, the leading online platform for small business loans, announced today that it is now operational in Nevada, allowing it to provide the state’s more than 280,000 small businesses with much-needed access to capital. With operations live in Nevada, Funding Circle now offers loans to businesses in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

In Nevada, securing capital funding has historically been very difficult for small businesses. According to the Nevada+Small+Business+Development+Center%26rsquo%3Bs+%28SBDC%29 2022 Small Business Challenges Survey, securing financing is one of the largest obstacles facing small businesses in Nevada. Nearly 60% of survey respondents reported that securing debt and capital to finance their business was a challenge.

“Securing funding has been especially challenging for small business owners throughout Nevada, who continue to navigate post-Covid challenges and economic uncertainty,” said Ryan Metcalf, Head of Public Policy and Social Impact at Funding Circle US. “With Funding Circle now offering small business financing in Nevada, business owners in the state have newfound access to quicker, lower cost capital from a responsible, state licensed and regulated lender that will allow them to grow and scale their businesses and create jobs in the state.”

"This is a win-win for both residents and small business owners. Businesses will have greater access to capital than ever before, and residents will get to have a say about what happens in their neighborhoods,” said Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman (D-1), a sponsor of NV+SB161, the legislation that has made it possible for online lenders to offer funding to businesses in the state.

The announcement follows the release of research conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia that analyzed proprietary loan-level data from two fintech small business lending platforms, one of which was Funding Circle. The study found that Funding Circle is increasing access to capital at a lower cost for borrowers who are less likely to receive credit from traditional banks and predicting future loan performance more accurately than the conventional method to credit scoring, leading to better loan performance.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers. Since 2010, Funding Circle has originated $4.1 billion to 40,000 small businesses in the U.S. and $19.4 billion to 130,000 globally.

For small businesses, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional+investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

For financial institutions, Funding Circle provides a digital end-to-end lending-as-a-service+solution enabling quicker, lower cost financing for their small business customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005002/en/