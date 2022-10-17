Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(6.92%), AMZN(6.51%), and DGRW(4.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought 65,651 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 77,508. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 33,822 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.29 per share and a market cap of $14.23Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 22,855 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 10/17/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $82.37 per share and a market cap of $38.63Bil. The stock has returned 49.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 36,424 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $18.58Bil. The stock has returned -20.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWRE by 45,691 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.13.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $29.2579 per share and a market cap of $105.52Mil. The stock has returned -23.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

