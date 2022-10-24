As the holidays approach, Square is launching two of its powerful, vertical-specific software solutions, Square for Retail and Square Appointments, on Square Terminal to sellers around the globe. Retailers and beauty and personal care professionals can now offer customers flexible, on-the-go checkout experiences for additional convenience and time savings.

With busy crowds expected during the upcoming shopping season, sellers can use tools like Square Terminal to provide an exceptional customer experience and for line-busting long queues. With Square for Retail and Square Appointments on Square Terminal, businesses can help supercharge sales by ringing up their customers almost anywhere. Whether it’s at the counter, on the sales floor, in the chair, curbside, or by opening another checkout counter to handle demand, sellers can meet customers wherever they are and whenever they’re ready.

“Square for Retail on Square Terminal has helped me streamline and condense everything so I can use all the features I need on one device,” said Leldon Maxcy, Owner of Leldon%26rsquo%3Bs, a gift shop in Cullman, Alabama. “I can use Square Terminal as an extra checkout to ensure I’m offering my customers a great experience anywhere whether I’m selling at my brick-and-mortar store or at local markets on-the-go.”

This announcement marks a key milestone as Square's entire suite of commerce software is now available on all hardware, enabling sellers to run, grow, and adapt their business with versatile solutions that effortlessly fit within their operations. With Square for Retail and Square Appointments on Square Terminal, sellers can offer instant and easy interactions with buyers from payments, returns, and exchanges to inventory inquiries, always ensuring they never miss a sale.

Square's integrated ecosystem enables sellers to operate within a single platform for a complete view of their business. To engage customers, sellers can add Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions such as marketing and loyalty; to manage staff, sellers can add Payroll and Team Management; and for banking and financial services, sellers can set up checking and savings accounts. For example, 46% of Square Appointments sellers and 59% of Square for Retail sellers use 3 or more Square products in total across markets.

Merchants can also utilize integrations with Square Online for streamlined inventory across locations and channels, no matter where they’re selling during this holiday season. Finally, retailers and beauty and personal care sellers can offer Afterpay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality so consumers have more choice in what they buy and how they pay.

“The holiday season is not only one of the busiest times of year, but also a crucial period for a merchant’s bottom line,” said Alyssa Henry, Head of Square. “By bringing Square for Retail and Square Appointments to Square Terminal just ahead of this critical time, sellers can access powerful integrations between software and hardware that gives them fast, efficient operations to increase sales and meet their customers’ needs, anywhere and anytime.”

Square+Terminal can be purchased on Square+Shop, Amazon, BestBuy, Target, and Walmart. Square+for+Retail and Square+Appointments offer three monthly subscription plans: Free, Premium, and Plus.

About Square

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

