2022 OCP Global Summit - SiTime+Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced its participation at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2022 in Santa Clara, October 18-20. At the Open Compute Project (OCP) and Time Appliances Project (TAP) booth, SiTime will demonstrate complete timing solutions, including the Elite Super-TCXO, Cascade Network Synchronizer, and IEEE 1588 software. This solution achieves Class D accuracy, the highest level defined in IEEE 1588 and a requirement for high performance in next-gen network switches and 5G radio access networks (RAN).

5G promises ultra-fast speeds at ultra-low latency. To achieve this goal, 5G systems incorporate timing that is suitable for a wide range of deployment scenarios in demanding environmental conditions. In addition, many of the enhanced 5G radio techniques rely on a tight end-to-end synchronization, which requires significant timing accuracy in 5G radio and fronthaul networking infrastructure.

“SiTime offers complete precision solutions for high performance communications and enterprise data centers,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Our MEMS technology delivers best-in-class environmental resilience for timing, which in turn enables higher speeds and lower latency. We are excited to showcase this complete solution at OCP Summit 2022 and are committed to similar industry initiatives that push the boundaries of timing.”

Join us at OCP Global Summit, October 18-20, 2022

Join SiTime in the Experience Center OCP-TAP booth #4 to view the demonstrations, meet with timing experts, ask questions, and learn more about OCP-TAP oscillator classes. The demos showcase the implementation of open-source IEEE 1588 time synchronization on Marvell Prestera® DX 7300 Ethernet switching silicon using SiTime’s Elite Super-TCXO and Cascade Network Synchronizer.

In addition, Gary Giust, SiTime’s Sr. Manager Technical Marketing, will present “New Oscillator Classes Simplify Adoption for Synchronizing Traffic in Data Centers” at 12:30pm on October 20 in the Track “EW: Time Appliance Project (TAP).” Gary will summarize ongoing work of the OCP-TAP Oscillator Workstream performed in collaboration with other industry leaders.

About OCP-TAP Oscillator Workstream and Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit

The OCP-TAP Oscillator Workstream brings together leading companies that develop and apply oscillators to synchronize time throughout a data center.

The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond. The in-person event is held twice each year - in the Spring the OCP Regional Summit is held in Europe, with a specific focus on the challenges and solutions unique to that region of the globe; while the OCP Global Summit is the largest, held in the Fall each year in San Jose, California.

Empowering Open is the theme for the 2022 Global Summit. The world’s most innovative organizations - from hyperscalers to colo-facilities to enterprise and government - have realized the benefits of openly researching, developing, testing, deploying, and sharing technologies through collaboration.

Learn more about the 2022 Open+Compute+Summit.

Learn more about the Time+Appliances+Project

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitime.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005296/en/