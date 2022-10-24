As part of the 2022 OCP Global Summit, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) will showcase its industry leading Active Electrical Cables (AECs) along with its latest optical and line card solutions. Summit attendees are invited to visit the Credo product showcase in booth A2 in the San Jose Convention Center (SJCC) as well as the OCP Experience Center.

Credo executives will present a full suite of presentations at the 2022 OCP Global Summit, including the following:

Breaking Bandwidth Barriers

Executive Talk by Credo CEO, Bill Brennan

Tuesday, October 18th, 2:30 – 2:55 PM, SJCC Concourse Level – 210BF

Drivers for Next Generation Optics

Expo Hall Talk by Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing, Credo

Tuesday, October 18th, 2:00 – 2:20 PM, SJCC Concourse Level – Hall 1&2

MACsec SAI Deployment Experience in Meta Data Centers

Networking Track Talk with Rajan Kumar and Clement Cheung, Meta and Sandeep Shah, Senior Director of Line Card Marketing, Credo

Thursday, October 20, 8:50 – 9:15 AM, SJCC - Concourse Level – 210CG

Networking: 700Tb DDC Solution - presented by Credo, DriveNets, and UfiSpace

Experience Center Talks with Run Almog, DriveNets, and Don Barnetson, Vice President of Product, Credo

Wednesday, October 19, 9:30 – 9:40 AM, SJCC - Concourse Level – Hall 1 & 2

Thursday, October 20, 11:00 – 11:10 AM, SJCC - Concourse Level – Hall 1 & 2

OCP Networking Interconnects Project – Creating a Plug & Play Ecosystem of Active Electrical Cables

Networking Track Talk with Run Almog, DriveNets, and Don Barnetson, Vice President of Product, Credo

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005944/en/