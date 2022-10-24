Greenwood Village, CO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. ( GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company"), is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles on October 25-27, 2022.



Selectis management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 25th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s investor relations page here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The conference will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

