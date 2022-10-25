Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results

59 minutes ago
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (

TSXV:TOI, Financial) announced today it intends to release its third quarter results on November 3, 2022.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677



