KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TONR)

On October 11, 2022, the company issued a tweet stating "TONR Crypto (TCHR) will begin airdrops to all verified TONR shareholders starting November 15. We will issue detailed instructions on how to verify holdings next week. The cutoff date for verification of shares held is November 1."

The clarifications are as follows:

The first sentence should have been …. TONR Crypto Project (TCHR) will begin airdrops…". The TCHR crypto was developed through a marketing partnership with a 3rd party that is working with Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc, to promote its TradeScore™ line of products and other utilities that will be developed for Tonner-One World software programs, promotions, products and services. Upon securing advisement of counsel in relation to the TCHR, it has been determined that TCHR crypto airdrop to shareholders does not constitute a dividend as the crypto was developed as a utility and not currency. Due to the TCHR crypto being used only as a utility within the Tonner-One World universe and the airdrop being a promotion of the company products and services, the company is not required to file a dividend application with FINRA. Shareholders who do not participate in the verification will not receive any of the promotional TCHR crypto. The TCHR crypto cannot be purchased by anyone and will only be distributed only through promotional airdrops.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: [email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

